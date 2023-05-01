Unusual Put Option Trade in Molson Coors Beverage Company - Class B (TAP) Worth $141.65K

On May 1, 2023 at 14:26:13 ET an unusually large $141.65K block of Put contracts in Molson Coors Beverage Company - Class B (TAP) was bought, with a strike price of $60.00 / share, expiring in 18 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.70 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in TAP options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1162 funds or institutions reporting positions in Molson Coors Beverage Company - Class B. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TAP is 0.23%, an increase of 7.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.57% to 208,513K shares. The put/call ratio of TAP is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.99% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Molson Coors Beverage Company - Class B is $56.51. The forecasts range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.99% from its latest reported closing price of $59.48.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Molson Coors Beverage Company - Class B is $11,038MM, an increase of 3.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.16.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley holds 1,494K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,573K shares, representing a decrease of 5.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TAP by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 21K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing a decrease of 21.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TAP by 11.26% over the last quarter.

PENN SERIES FUNDS INC - Index 500 Fund holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HAMVX - Harbor Mid Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 72K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SA FUNDS INVESTMENT TRUST - SA U.S. Small Company Fund holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Molson Coors Beverage Company - Class B Declares $0.41 Dividend

On February 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.41 per share ($1.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 3, 2023 received the payment on March 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.

At the current share price of $59.48 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.76%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.19%, the lowest has been 2.30%, and the highest has been 6.60%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.84 (n=182).

The current dividend yield is 0.52 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -2.02. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.28%.

Molson Coors Beverage Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

For over two centuries Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people for all of life’s moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Blue Moon LightSky, Vizzy, Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs and more, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic beer brands ever made. While the company’s history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well. The company’s commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on its employees, consumers, communities and the environment is reflected in its Imprint and its 2025 sustainability targets.

See all Molson Coors Beverage Company - Class B regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.