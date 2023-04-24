Unusual Put Option Trade in Moelis & Co - (MC) Worth $137.85K

On April 24, 2023 at 11:31:36 ET an unusually large $137.85K block of Put contracts in Moelis & Co - (MC) was bought, with a strike price of $40.00 / share, expiring in 25 day(s) (on May 19, 2023).

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 544 funds or institutions reporting positions in Moelis & Co -. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 2.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MC is 0.27%, an increase of 11.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.96% to 79,430K shares. The put/call ratio of MC is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.84% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Moelis & Co - is $33.86. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents a decrease of 20.84% from its latest reported closing price of $42.78.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Moelis & Co - is $1,099MM, an increase of 11.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.49.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Adirondack Retirement Specialists holds 176K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 298K shares, representing a decrease of 69.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MC by 42,371.98% over the last quarter.

Jupiter Asset Management holds 15K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing a decrease of 144.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MC by 99.97% over the last quarter.

TPLNX - Timothy Small-Cap Value Fund holds 68K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VRTIX - Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 161K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 152K shares, representing an increase of 5.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MC by 1.47% over the last quarter.

TILT - FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MC by 3.66% over the last quarter.

Moelis & Co - Declares $0.60 Dividend

On February 8, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share ($2.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 21, 2023 received the payment on March 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.60 per share.

At the current share price of $42.78 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.61%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.30%, the lowest has been 4.28%, and the highest has been 18.05%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.28 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.12 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.02. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.14%.

Moelis Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Moelis & Company is a leading global independent investment bank that provides innovative strategic advice and solutions to a diverse client base, including corporations, governments and financial sponsors. The Firm assists its clients in achieving their strategic goals by offering comprehensive integrated financial advisory services across all major industry sectors. Moelis & Company's experienced professionals advise clients on their most critical decisions, including mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The Firm serves its clients from 22 geographic locations in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia.

See all Moelis & Co - regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.