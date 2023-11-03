Unusual Put Option Trade in Moderna (MRNA) Worth $9,322.50K

On November 3, 2023 at 15:22:21 ET an unusually large $9,322.50K block of Put contracts in Moderna (MRNA) was bought, with a strike price of $140.00 / share, expiring in 77 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.14 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 87.05th percentile of all recent large trades made in MRNA options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1706 funds or institutions reporting positions in Moderna. This is a decrease of 156 owner(s) or 8.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRNA is 0.29%, a decrease of 28.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.34% to 262,450K shares. The put/call ratio of MRNA is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 144.79% Upside

As of October 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Moderna is 174.36. The forecasts range from a low of 64.64 to a high of $451.50. The average price target represents an increase of 144.79% from its latest reported closing price of 71.23.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Moderna is 8,915MM, a decrease of 2.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.37.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 45,711K shares representing 12.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,466K shares, representing a decrease of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRNA by 26.68% over the last quarter.

Flagship Pioneering holds 12,887K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,113K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,110K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRNA by 26.99% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 9,417K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,806K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,709K shares, representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRNA by 27.45% over the last quarter.

Moderna Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Moderna, Inc is an American pharmaceutical and biotechnology company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. It focuses on drug discovery, drug development, and vaccine technologies based on messenger RNA.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.