Unusual Put Option Trade in Moderna (MRNA) Worth $5,397.50K

On April 19, 2023 at 13:20:40 ET an unusually large $5,397.50K block of Put contracts in Moderna (MRNA) was sold, with a strike price of $175.00 / share, expiring in 2 day(s) (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 27.32 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in MRNA options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1905 funds or institutions reporting positions in Moderna. This is an increase of 131 owner(s) or 7.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRNA is 0.45%, an increase of 23.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.91% to 264,941K shares. The put/call ratio of MRNA is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.08% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Moderna is $231.18. The forecasts range from a low of $93.93 to a high of $531.30. The average price target represents an increase of 62.08% from its latest reported closing price of $142.63.

The projected annual revenue for Moderna is $8,915MM, a decrease of 53.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.37.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mml Investors Services holds 26K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing a decrease of 5.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRNA by 99.88% over the last quarter.

IMA Wealth holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

IFS Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRUDENTIAL SERIES FUND - FLEXIBLE MANAGED PORTFOLIO Class I holds 26K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing a decrease of 53.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRNA by 42.62% over the last quarter.

First Citizens Bank & Trust holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 8.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRNA by 99.85% over the last quarter.

Moderna Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Moderna, Inc is an American pharmaceutical and biotechnology company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. It focuses on drug discovery, drug development, and vaccine technologies based on messenger RNA.

