MRNA

Unusual Put Option Trade in Moderna (MRNA) Worth $21,296.60K

May 10, 2023 — 11:17 pm EDT

On May 10, 2023 at 12:43:55 ET an unusually large $21,296.60K block of Put contracts in Moderna (MRNA) was bought, with a strike price of $190.00 / share, expiring in 72 day(s) (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 4.87 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in MRNA options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1895 funds or institutions reporting positions in Moderna. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 2.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRNA is 0.45%, an increase of 19.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.77% to 265,427K shares. MRNA / Moderna Inc Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of MRNA is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 68.67% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Moderna is 225.62. The forecasts range from a low of 93.93 to a high of $451.50. The average price target represents an increase of 68.67% from its latest reported closing price of 133.77.

The projected annual revenue for Moderna is 8,915MM, a decrease of 40.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.37.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MRNA / Moderna Inc Shares Held by Institutions

Baillie Gifford holds 46,466K shares representing 12.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,787K shares, representing an increase of 3.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRNA by 23.19% over the last quarter.

Flagship Pioneering holds 12,887K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,927K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,918K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRNA by 40.41% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 9,417K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,770K shares, representing a decrease of 3.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRNA by 23.22% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,638K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,627K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRNA by 40.14% over the last quarter.

Moderna Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Moderna, Inc is an American pharmaceutical and biotechnology company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. It focuses on drug discovery, drug development, and vaccine technologies based on messenger RNA.

