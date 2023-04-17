Unusual Put Option Trade in MicroStrategy (MSTR) Worth $300.00K

On April 17, 2023 at 11:48:21 ET an unusually large $300.00K block of Put contracts in MicroStrategy (MSTR) was bought, with a strike price of $300.00 / share, expiring in 4 day(s) (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.45 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 98.20th percentile of all recent large trades made in MSTR options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 440 funds or institutions reporting positions in MicroStrategy. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSTR is 0.23%, a decrease of 35.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 26.87% to 8,902K shares. The put/call ratio of MSTR is 1.44, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.43% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for MicroStrategy is $285.60. The forecasts range from a low of $161.60 to a high of $420.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.43% from its latest reported closing price of $333.75.

The projected annual revenue for MicroStrategy is $519MM, an increase of 4.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.88.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Walleye Trading holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 514.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSTR by 89.83% over the last quarter.

SMSAX - SIMT Multi-Strategy Alternative Fund Class F holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 41K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSTR by 38.18% over the last quarter.

ROM - ProShares Ultra Technology holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 61.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSTR by 30.30% over the last quarter.

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management holds 20K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 4.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSTR by 42.92% over the last quarter.

Microstrategy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MicroStrategy is a worldwide leader in enterprise analytics and mobility software. A pioneer in the BI and analytics space, MicroStrategy delivers innovative software that empowers people to make better decisions and transform the way they do business. MicroStrategy provides its enterprise customers with world-class software and expert services so they can deploy unique intelligence applications.

