Unusual Put Option Trade in Microsoft (MSFT) Worth $729.27K

On April 17, 2023 at 11:40:43 ET an unusually large $729.27K block of Put contracts in Microsoft (MSFT) was sold, with a strike price of $275.00 / share, expiring in 60 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.26 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 64.41th percentile of all recent large trades made in MSFT options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6959 funds or institutions reporting positions in Microsoft. This is an increase of 179 owner(s) or 2.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSFT is 2.45%, a decrease of 25.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.66% to 6,023,344K shares. The put/call ratio of MSFT is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.58% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Microsoft is $296.39. The forecasts range from a low of $214.12 to a high of $365.40. The average price target represents an increase of 3.58% from its latest reported closing price of $286.14.

The projected annual revenue for Microsoft is $216,709MM, an increase of 6.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $9.74.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EQTIX - Shelton Core Value Fund Direct Shares holds 34K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing an increase of 5.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSFT by 9.35% over the last quarter.

Monumental Financial Group holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 48.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSFT by 99.83% over the last quarter.

Delap Wealth Advisory holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Harbor Capital Advisors holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing a decrease of 87.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSFT by 99.94% over the last quarter.

Stockbridge Partners holds 1,740K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,681K shares, representing an increase of 3.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSFT by 1.02% over the last quarter.

Microsoft Declares $0.68 Dividend

On March 14, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.68 per share ($2.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 18, 2023 will receive the payment on June 8, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.68 per share.

At the current share price of $286.14 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.95%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.18%, the lowest has been 0.72%, and the highest has been 1.95%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.32 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.73 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Microsoft Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Microsoft enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

