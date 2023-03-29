Unusual Put Option Trade in Micron Technology (MU) Worth $792.00K

On March 29, 2023 at 10:46:03 ET an unusually large $792.00K block of Put contracts in Micron Technology (MU) was sold, with a strike price of $57.50 / share, expiring in 170 days (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.52 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 92.07 percentile of all recent large trades made in MU options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.91% Upside

As of March 28, 2023, the average one-year price target for Micron Technology is $66.34. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 11.91% from its latest reported closing price of $59.28.

The projected annual revenue for Micron Technology is $18,788MM, a decrease of 30.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2229 funds or institutions reporting positions in Micron Technology. This is a decrease of 56 owner(s) or 2.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MU is 0.42%, a decrease of 11.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.61% to 1,046,377K shares. The put/call ratio of MU is 1.51, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 64,750K shares representing 5.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,470K shares, representing an increase of 26.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MU by 25.17% over the last quarter.

Sanders Capital holds 41,038K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,131K shares, representing a decrease of 2.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MU by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 39,740K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,434K shares, representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MU by 99.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33,045K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,904K shares, representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MU by 7.48% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,132K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,007K shares, representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MU by 7.64% over the last quarter.

Micron Technology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

It is an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions. Through its global brands - Micron® and Crucial® - its broad portfolio of high-performance memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, 3D XPoint™ memory, and NOR, is transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. Backed by more than 40 years of technology leadership, its memory and storage solutions enable disruptive trends, including artificial intelligence, 5G, machine learning, and autonomous vehicles, in key market segments like mobile, data center, client, consumer, industrial, graphics, automotive, and networking.

