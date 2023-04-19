Unusual Put Option Trade in Micron Technology (MU) Worth $6,091.50K

On April 19, 2023 at 15:55:41 ET an unusually large $6,091.50K block of Put contracts in Micron Technology (MU) was bought, with a strike price of $70.00 / share, expiring in 2 day(s) (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 22.68 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in MU options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2221 funds or institutions reporting positions in Micron Technology. This is a decrease of 73 owner(s) or 3.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MU is 0.41%, a decrease of 13.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.99% to 1,040,477K shares. The put/call ratio of MU is 1.54, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.93% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Micron Technology is $68.70. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 10.93% from its latest reported closing price of $61.93.

The projected annual revenue for Micron Technology is $18,788MM, a decrease of 18.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.19.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - Multimanager Technology Portfolio Class IA holds 188K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 191K shares, representing a decrease of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MU by 1.24% over the last quarter.

Ellevest holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 8.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MU by 99.93% over the last quarter.

SUNAMERICA SERIES TRUST - SA BlackRock VCP Global Multi Asset Portfolio Class 3 holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 78.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MU by 41.05% over the last quarter.

Advanced Series Trust - Ast Preservation Asset Allocation Portfolio holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing a decrease of 342.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MU by 78.40% over the last quarter.

TIFF INVESTMENT PROGRAM - TIFF Multi-Asset Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 944.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MU by 90.87% over the last quarter.

Micron Technology Declares $0.12 Dividend

On March 28, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.46 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 10, 2023 will receive the payment on April 25, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $61.93 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.74%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.84%, the lowest has been 0.42%, and the highest has been 1.59%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.25 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.38 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Micron Technology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

It is an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions. Through its global brands - Micron® and Crucial® - its broad portfolio of high-performance memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, 3D XPoint™ memory, and NOR, is transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. Backed by more than 40 years of technology leadership, its memory and storage solutions enable disruptive trends, including artificial intelligence, 5G, machine learning, and autonomous vehicles, in key market segments like mobile, data center, client, consumer, industrial, graphics, automotive, and networking.

