Unusual Put Option Trade in MGIC Investment (MTG) Worth $46.00K

On April 19, 2023 at 13:03:52 ET an unusually large $46.00K block of Put contracts in MGIC Investment (MTG) was sold, with a strike price of $13.00 / share, expiring in 30 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was ∞ sigmas above the mean, placing it in the th percentile of all recent large trades made in MTG options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 854 funds or institutions reporting positions in MGIC Investment. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 2.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTG is 0.22%, an increase of 1.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.07% to 328,633K shares. The put/call ratio of MTG is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.63% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for MGIC Investment is $16.51. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 15.63% from its latest reported closing price of $14.28.

The projected annual revenue for MGIC Investment is $1,218MM, an increase of 3.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.16.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MXMDX - Great-West S&P Mid Cap 400 Index Fund Investor Class holds 183K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 171K shares, representing an increase of 6.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTG by 9.52% over the last quarter.

DFSTX - U.s. Small Cap Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 568K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TMAAX - Thrivent Moderately Aggressive Allocation Fund holds 81K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 102K shares, representing a decrease of 26.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTG by 23.73% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 39K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 998K shares, representing a decrease of 2,475.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTG by 2,834.39% over the last quarter.

FNPIX - Financials Ultrasector Profund Investor Class holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 7.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTG by 2.86% over the last quarter.

MGIC Investment Declares $0.10 Dividend

On January 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 received the payment on March 2, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $14.28 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.80%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.59%, the lowest has been 1.56%, and the highest has been 4.52%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.67 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.31 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.67%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

MGIC Investment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation 'MGIC', the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation, serves lenders throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and other locations helping families achieve homeownership sooner by making affordable low-down-payment mortgages a reality through the use of private mortgage insurance.

