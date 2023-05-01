Unusual Put Option Trade in Metropolitan Bank Holding (MCB) Worth $720.16K

On May 1, 2023 at 10:18:42 ET an unusually large $720.16K block of Put contracts in Metropolitan Bank Holding (MCB) was bought, with a strike price of $25.00 / share, expiring in 46 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.22 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 97.31th percentile of all recent large trades made in MCB options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 383 funds or institutions reporting positions in Metropolitan Bank Holding. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 6.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCB is 0.14%, a decrease of 13.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.17% to 10,383K shares. The put/call ratio of MCB is 3.91, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 97.07% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Metropolitan Bank Holding is $63.24. The forecasts range from a low of $62.62 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents an increase of 97.07% from its latest reported closing price of $32.09.

The projected annual revenue for Metropolitan Bank Holding is $307MM, an increase of 18.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $10.54.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFEOX - U.s. Core Equity 1 Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TMAAX - Thrivent Moderately Aggressive Allocation Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

ExodusPoint Capital Management holds 4K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing a decrease of 336.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCB by 76.87% over the last quarter.

VTWV - Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares holds 8K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCB by 12.23% over the last quarter.

IRSIX - Voya RussellTM Small Cap Index Portfolio DV holds 4K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank. The Bank provides a broad range of business, commercial and personal banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, public entities and affluent individuals in the New York metropolitan area. Founded in 1999, the Bank is headquartered in New York City and operates six locations in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Great Neck, Long Island. The Bank is also an active issuer of debit cards for third-party debit card programs and provides critical global payments infrastructure to its FinTech partners. Metropolitan Commercial Bank is a New York State chartered commercial bank and a Federal Reserve System member bank whose deposits are insured up to applicable limits by the FDIC, and an equal opportunity lender.

