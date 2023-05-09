Unusual Put Option Trade in Metlife (MET) Worth $570.00K

On May 9, 2023 at 10:11:45 ET an unusually large $570.00K block of Put contracts in Metlife (MET) was bought, with a strike price of $52.50 / share, expiring in 129 day(s) (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.15 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.34th percentile of all recent large trades made in MET options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2132 funds or institutions reporting positions in Metlife. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MET is 0.35%, a decrease of 4.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.78% to 672,887K shares. The put/call ratio of MET is 0.99, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.23% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Metlife is 79.05. The forecasts range from a low of 60.60 to a high of $90.30. The average price target represents an increase of 47.23% from its latest reported closing price of 53.69.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Metlife is 70,541MM, an increase of 0.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.39.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 53,583K shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,816K shares, representing a decrease of 4.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MET by 3.45% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 39,004K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,497K shares, representing a decrease of 3.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MET by 7.96% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 37,311K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,374K shares, representing a decrease of 2.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MET by 3.78% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 25,610K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,166K shares, representing an increase of 21.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MET by 48.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,877K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,844K shares, representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MET by 10.16% over the last quarter.

Metlife Declares $0.52 Dividend

On April 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share ($2.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 9, 2023 will receive the payment on June 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share.

At the current share price of $53.69 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.87%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.61%, the lowest has been 2.64%, and the highest has been 7.48%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.75 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.35 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.62. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.13%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Metlife Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MetLife, Inc., through its subsidiaries and affiliates ('MetLife'), is one of the world's leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

See all Metlife regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.