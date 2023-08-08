Unusual Put Option Trade in Metlife (MET) Worth $530.00K

On August 8, 2023 at 10:04:32 ET an unusually large $530.00K block of Put contracts in Metlife (MET) was sold, with a strike price of $62.50 / share, expiring in 318 day(s) (on June 21, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.46 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 92.61th percentile of all recent large trades made in MET options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2087 funds or institutions reporting positions in Metlife. This is a decrease of 39 owner(s) or 1.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MET is 0.30%, a decrease of 15.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.30% to 664,211K shares. The put/call ratio of MET is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.27% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Metlife is 76.55. The forecasts range from a low of 58.58 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 19.27% from its latest reported closing price of 64.18.

The projected annual revenue for Metlife is 70,541MM, a decrease of 0.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.39.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 54,070K shares representing 7.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,583K shares, representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MET by 19.72% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 37,599K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,311K shares, representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MET by 19.93% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 37,255K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,004K shares, representing a decrease of 4.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MET by 89.33% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 27,540K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,610K shares, representing an increase of 7.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MET by 19.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,977K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,877K shares, representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MET by 25.66% over the last quarter.

Metlife Declares $0.52 Dividend

On July 11, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share ($2.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 8, 2023 will receive the payment on September 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.52 per share.

At the current share price of $64.18 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.24%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.61%, the lowest has been 2.64%, and the highest has been 7.48%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.75 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.50 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 3.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.13%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Metlife Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MetLife, Inc., through its subsidiaries and affiliates ('MetLife'), is one of the world's leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

