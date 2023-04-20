Unusual Put Option Trade in Merus N.V. (MRUS) Worth $314.71K

On April 20, 2023 at 15:24:44 ET an unusually large $314.71K block of Put contracts in Merus N.V. (MRUS) was sold, with a strike price of $22.50 / share, expiring in 274 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.24 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.91th percentile of all recent large trades made in MRUS options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 153 funds or institutions reporting positions in Merus N.V.. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 2.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRUS is 0.40%, a decrease of 31.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.86% to 39,389K shares. The put/call ratio of MRUS is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 80.87% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Merus N.V. is $38.45. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 80.87% from its latest reported closing price of $21.26.

The projected annual revenue for Merus N.V. is $41MM, a decrease of 0.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$3.45.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DVSMX - Driehaus Small Cap Growth Fund Investor Share Class holds 86K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 90K shares, representing a decrease of 5.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRUS by 24.12% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 140K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 29.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRUS by 92.04% over the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 21K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRUS by 31.60% over the last quarter.

Platinum Investment Management holds 191K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 146K shares, representing an increase of 23.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRUS by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Merus N.V Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Merus is a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific and trispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Multiclonics®. Multiclonics® are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity.

