Unusual Put Option Trade in Merck (MRK) Worth $1,012.00K

On May 9, 2023 at 13:51:25 ET an unusually large $1,012.00K block of Put contracts in Merck (MRK) was sold, with a strike price of $120.00 / share, expiring in 73 day(s) (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.05 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.93th percentile of all recent large trades made in MRK options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5060 funds or institutions reporting positions in Merck. This is an increase of 103 owner(s) or 2.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRK is 0.83%, a decrease of 4.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.64% to 2,120,854K shares. The put/call ratio of MRK is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.58% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Merck is 123.80. The forecasts range from a low of 99.99 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents an increase of 4.58% from its latest reported closing price of 118.38.

The projected annual revenue for Merck is 58,663MM, an increase of 1.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.63.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 77,069K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 75,578K shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRK by 21.32% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 62,017K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,157K shares, representing an increase of 35.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRK by 87.31% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 58,611K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,427K shares, representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRK by 21.14% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 48,339K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,101K shares, representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRK by 19.70% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 40,200K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,008K shares, representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRK by 23.37% over the last quarter.

Merck Background Information

For 130 years, Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, has been inventing for life, bringing forward medicines and vaccines for many of the world's most challenging diseases in pursuit of its mission to save and improve lives. It demonstrates its commitment to patients and population health by increasing access to health care through far-reaching policies, programs and partnerships. Today, Merck continues to be at the forefront of research to prevent and treat diseases that threaten people and animals - including cancer, infectious diseases such as HIV and Ebola, and emerging animal diseases - as we aspire to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company in the world.

