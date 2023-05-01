Unusual Put Option Trade in MEI Pharma (MEIP) Worth $12.50K

On May 1, 2023 at 14:24:10 ET an unusually large $12.50K block of Put contracts in MEI Pharma (MEIP) was bought, with a strike price of $5.00 / share, expiring in 18 day(s) (on May 19, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 69 funds or institutions reporting positions in MEI Pharma. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 27.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MEIP is 0.05%, an increase of 379.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.76% to 50,135K shares. The put/call ratio of MEIP is 4.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 561.30% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for MEI Pharma is $33.66. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 561.30% from its latest reported closing price of $5.09.

The projected annual revenue for MEI Pharma is $23MM, a decrease of 63.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.59.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Newbridge Financial Services Group holds 11K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cetera Advisor Networks holds 19K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 24K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing a decrease of 12.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEIP by 43.84% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 1,232K shares representing 18.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 64K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MEI Pharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MEI Pharma, Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing potential new therapies for cancer. MEI Pharma's portfolio of drug candidates contains four clinical-stage assets, including zandelisib, currently in an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial which may support an accelerated approval marketing application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Each of MEI Pharma's pipeline candidates leverages a different mechanism of action with the objective of developing therapeutic options that are: (1) differentiated, (2) address unmet medical needs and (3) deliver improved benefit to patients either as standalone treatments or in combination with other therapeutic options.

