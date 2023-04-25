Unusual Put Option Trade in MediaAlpha Inc - (MAX) Worth $115.11K

On April 25, 2023 at 11:13:31 ET an unusually large $115.11K block of Put contracts in MediaAlpha Inc - (MAX) was sold, with a strike price of $10.00 / share, expiring in 24 day(s) (on May 19, 2023).

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 221 funds or institutions reporting positions in MediaAlpha Inc -. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 5.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAX is 0.26%, a decrease of 44.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.45% to 45,697K shares. The put/call ratio of MAX is 1.67, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 86.40% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for MediaAlpha Inc - is $18.36. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 86.40% from its latest reported closing price of $9.85.

The projected annual revenue for MediaAlpha Inc - is $529MM, an increase of 15.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.64.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSCRX - Social Choice Account Class R1 holds 40K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company.

ITOT - iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF holds 19K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing a decrease of 5.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAX by 6.74% over the last quarter.

Amalgamated Bank holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco holds 535K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company.

FNDRX - FRC Founders Index Fund holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 2.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAX by 2.27% over the last quarter.

MediaAlpha Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MediaAlpha is a marketing technology company. It operates transparent and efficient exchange platforms that facilitate real-time transactions between advertisers and publishers of performance media. MediaAlpha has developed distinctive platform solutions for a range of insurance verticals, including auto, motorcycle, home, renter, health and life, and non-insurance verticals, including travel, education, personal finance and home services. MediaAlpha powers over 200 million transactions annually, representing more than $400 million in aggregate media spend.

