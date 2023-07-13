Unusual Put Option Trade in McDonald`s (MCD) Worth $401.72K

On July 13, 2023 at 13:24:14 ET an unusually large $401.72K block of Put contracts in McDonald`s (MCD) was sold, with a strike price of $285.00 / share, expiring in 64 day(s) (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.45 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in MCD options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4094 funds or institutions reporting positions in McDonald`s. This is an increase of 62 owner(s) or 1.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCD is 0.60%, an increase of 32.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.41% to 541,611K shares. The put/call ratio of MCD is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.88% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for McDonald`s is 324.82. The forecasts range from a low of 303.00 to a high of $363.30. The average price target represents an increase of 9.88% from its latest reported closing price of 295.61.

The projected annual revenue for McDonald`s is 23,793MM, an increase of 1.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.57.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,672K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,260K shares, representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCD by 0.22% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,091K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,932K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCD by 0.68% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 15,451K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,087K shares, representing a decrease of 4.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCD by 85.78% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 14,597K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,907K shares, representing a decrease of 2.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCD by 4.00% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 13,935K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,841K shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCD by 75.43% over the last quarter.

McDonald`s Declares $1.52 Dividend

On May 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.52 per share ($6.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 5, 2023 received the payment on June 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.52 per share.

At the current share price of $295.61 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.06%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.36%, the lowest has been 2.04%, and the highest has been 3.65%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.22 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.37 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.65. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.22%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

McDonald`s Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

McDonald's is the world's leading global foodservice retailer with over 39,000 locations in over 100 countries. Approximately 93% of McDonald's restaurants worldwide are owned and operated by independent local business owners.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.