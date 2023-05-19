Unusual Put Option Trade in Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) Worth $153.65K

On May 19, 2023 at 15:13:44 ET an unusually large $153.65K block of Put contracts in Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) was sold, with a strike price of $22.50 / share, expiring in 210 day(s) (on December 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.42 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 98.82th percentile of all recent large trades made in MAXN options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 221 funds or institutions reporting positions in Maxeon Solar Technologies. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 11.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAXN is 0.36%, an increase of 29.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.34% to 31,433K shares. The put/call ratio of MAXN is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.42% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Maxeon Solar Technologies is 30.94. The forecasts range from a low of 21.21 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 10.42% from its latest reported closing price of 28.02.

The projected annual revenue for Maxeon Solar Technologies is 1,588MM, an increase of 37.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.56.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VISAX - Virtus KAR International Small-Cap Fund holds 6,878K shares representing 13.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 3,860K shares representing 7.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,354K shares, representing a decrease of 12.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAXN by 30.52% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,955K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,976K shares, representing a decrease of 1.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAXN by 61.60% over the last quarter.

AnglePoint Asset Management holds 1,280K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 693K shares, representing an increase of 45.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAXN by 69.93% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,258K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 196K shares, representing an increase of 84.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAXN by 999.12% over the last quarter.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. is Powering Positive Change™. Headquartered in Singapore, Maxeon designs, manufactures and sells SunPower® brand solar panels in more than 100 countries, operating the SunPower brand worldwide except the United States and Canada. Maxeon is a leader in solar innovation with access to over 1,000 patents and two best-in-class solar panel product lines. With operations in Africa, Asia, Oceania, Europe and Mexico, Maxeon's products span the global rooftop and solar power plant markets through a network of more than 1,100 trusted partners and distributors. A pioneer in sustainable solar manufacturing, Maxeon leverages a 35-year history in the solar industry and numerous awards for its technology.

