Unusual Put Option Trade in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLB) Worth $372.00K

On May 2, 2023 at 14:21:52 ET an unusually large $372.00K block of Put contracts in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLB) was bought, with a strike price of $78.00 / share, expiring in 45 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.41 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.94th percentile of all recent large trades made in XLB options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 839 funds or institutions reporting positions in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund. This is an increase of 77 owner(s) or 10.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XLB is 0.51%, an increase of 43.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.55% to 62,403K shares. The put/call ratio of XLB is 2.73, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Apollon Wealth Management holds 13K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing a decrease of 12.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XLB by 12.38% over the last quarter.

Janney Montgomery Scott holds 77K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 95K shares, representing a decrease of 23.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XLB by 87,949.50% over the last quarter.

Telos Capital Management holds 28K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XLB by 100,326.62% over the last quarter.

Trust Asset Management holds 127K shares. No change in the last quarter.

AMLCX - AlphaMark Large Cap Growth Fund holds 4K shares. No change in the last quarter.

