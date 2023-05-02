Unusual Put Option Trade in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLB) Worth $372.00K

On May 2, 2023 at 14:28:57 ET an unusually large $372.00K block of Put contracts in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLB) was bought, with a strike price of $78.00 / share, expiring in 45 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.41 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.94th percentile of all recent large trades made in XLB options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 839 funds or institutions reporting positions in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund. This is an increase of 77 owner(s) or 10.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XLB is 0.51%, an increase of 43.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.55% to 62,403K shares. The put/call ratio of XLB is 2.73, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

C2C Wealth Management holds 18K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada holds 4K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 80.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XLB by 171.88% over the last quarter.

PUTNAM VARIABLE TRUST - Putnam VT Multi-Asset Absolute Return Fund Class IA holds 4K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Piscataqua Savings Bank holds 6K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Evolution Wealth Advisors holds 11K shares. No change in the last quarter.

