Unusual Put Option Trade in Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Worth $458.73K

On April 20, 2023 at 12:00:12 ET an unusually large $458.73K block of Put contracts in Marathon Petroleum (MPC) was sold, with a strike price of $120.00 / share, expiring in 183 day(s) (on October 20, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.04 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.56th percentile of all recent large trades made in MPC options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2311 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marathon Petroleum. This is an increase of 131 owner(s) or 6.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MPC is 0.41%, a decrease of 2.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.89% to 393,266K shares. The put/call ratio of MPC is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.37% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Marathon Petroleum is $155.92. The forecasts range from a low of $140.39 to a high of $173.25. The average price target represents an increase of 23.37% from its latest reported closing price of $126.39.

The projected annual revenue for Marathon Petroleum is $142,064MM, a decrease of 20.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $14.79.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VRVIX - Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 217K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 225K shares, representing a decrease of 3.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPC by 5.49% over the last quarter.

Tandem Investment Advisors holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 2,559K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,240K shares, representing an increase of 12.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPC by 25.11% over the last quarter.

PENN SERIES FUNDS INC - Index 500 Fund holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPC by 6.46% over the last quarter.

SSPY - Syntax Stratified LargeCap ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 14.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPC by 2.43% over the last quarter.

Marathon Petroleum Declares $0.75 Dividend

On January 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share ($3.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 16, 2023 received the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.75 per share.

At the current share price of $126.39 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.37%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.94%, the lowest has been 2.04%, and the highest has been 13.96%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.81 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.86 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.29%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Marathon Petroleum Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is a leading, integrated, downstream energy company headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. The company operates the nation's largest refining system. MPC's marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets. Speedway LLC, an MPC subsidiary, owns and operates retail convenience stores across the United States. MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interest in MPLX LP, a midstream company that owns and operates gathering, processing, and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure.

