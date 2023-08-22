Unusual Put Option Trade in Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) Worth $268.80K

On August 22, 2023 at 10:49:45 ET an unusually large $268.80K block of Put contracts in Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) was bought, with a strike price of $15.00 / share, expiring in 24 day(s) (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.45 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 92.08th percentile of all recent large trades made in MARA options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 379 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marathon Digital Holdings. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MARA is 0.28%, an increase of 44.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 30.44% to 73,064K shares. The put/call ratio of MARA is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.54% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Marathon Digital Holdings is 14.76. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 33.54% from its latest reported closing price of 11.05.

The projected annual revenue for Marathon Digital Holdings is 545MM, an increase of 212.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.67.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 3,705K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,625K shares, representing an increase of 29.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MARA by 103.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,417K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,292K shares, representing an increase of 3.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MARA by 144.33% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,897K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,860K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MARA by 147.92% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,536K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,712K shares, representing a decrease of 6.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MARA by 149.05% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 2,446K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,121K shares, representing an increase of 54.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MARA by 243.61% over the last quarter.

Marathon Digital Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Marathon Patent Group Inc. is a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets.

