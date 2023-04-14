Unusual Put Option Trade in Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) Worth $1,140.00K

On April 14, 2023 at 16:36:48 ET an unusually large $1,140.00K block of Put contracts in Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) was sold, with a strike price of $15.00 / share, expiring in 63 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 33.94 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in MARA options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 388 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marathon Digital Holdings. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MARA is 0.27%, an increase of 0.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.67% to 55,552K shares. The put/call ratio of MARA is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.96% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Marathon Digital Holdings is $12.21. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 5.96% from its latest reported closing price of $11.52.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Marathon Digital Holdings is $545MM, an increase of 362.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.67.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JETSX - Total Stock Market Index Trust NAV holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Wolverine Asset Management holds 327K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares, representing an increase of 87.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MARA by 138.82% over the last quarter.

American International Group holds 55K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53K shares, representing an increase of 4.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MARA by 99.97% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 14K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

HRLIX - The Hartford Global Real Asset Fund Class I holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 81.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MARA by 195.01% over the last quarter.

Marathon Digital Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Marathon Patent Group Inc. is a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets.

See all Marathon Digital Holdings regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.