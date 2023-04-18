Unusual Put Option Trade in Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) Worth $100.50K

On April 18, 2023 at 10:23:08 ET an unusually large $100.50K block of Put contracts in Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) was sold, with a strike price of $12.50 / share, expiring in 3 day(s) (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.25 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 89.12th percentile of all recent large trades made in MARA options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 389 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marathon Digital Holdings. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MARA is 0.28%, an increase of 0.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.69% to 55,563K shares. The put/call ratio of MARA is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.60% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Marathon Digital Holdings is $12.21. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 6.60% from its latest reported closing price of $11.45.

The projected annual revenue for Marathon Digital Holdings is $545MM, an increase of 362.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.67.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PACIFIC SELECT FUND - Small-Cap Index Portfolio Class I holds 31K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SLPIX - Small-cap Profund Investor Class holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 14.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MARA by 44.70% over the last quarter.

SG Americas Securities holds 650K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,291K shares, representing a decrease of 98.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MARA by 99.98% over the last quarter.

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 15.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MARA by 99.97% over the last quarter.

SCHA - Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF holds 463K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 417K shares, representing an increase of 9.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MARA by 43.42% over the last quarter.

Marathon Digital Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Marathon Patent Group Inc. is a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets.

