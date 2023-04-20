Unusual Put Option Trade in Macerich (MAC) Worth $240.00K

On April 20, 2023 at 12:13:10 ET an unusually large $240.00K block of Put contracts in Macerich (MAC) was bought, with a strike price of $10.00 / share, expiring in 57 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.64 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in MAC options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 568 funds or institutions reporting positions in Macerich. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAC is 0.09%, a decrease of 0.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.23% to 207,567K shares. The put/call ratio of MAC is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.56% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Macerich is $12.45. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 22.56% from its latest reported closing price of $10.16.

The projected annual revenue for Macerich is $838MM, a decrease of 3.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.09.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IWN - iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF holds 2,257K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,213K shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAC by 32.52% over the last quarter.

Crossmark Global Holdings holds 18K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing a decrease of 19.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAC by 99.89% over the last quarter.

SIFAX - SIMT MULTI-ASSET INFLATION MANAGED FUND Class F holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

THRIVENT SERIES FUND INC - Thrivent Mid Cap Index Portfolio holds 57K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57K shares, representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAC by 29.54% over the last quarter.

TISCX - TIAA-CREF Social Choice Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 243K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Macerich Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence on the West Coast and in Arizona, Chicago and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has earned CDP A List status for five years and achieved the GRESB Green Star rating in the North American Retail Sector for six consecutive years, 2015-2020.

