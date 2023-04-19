Unusual Put Option Trade in M.D.C. Holdings (MDC) Worth $188.70K

On April 19, 2023 at 13:57:53 ET an unusually large $188.70K block of Put contracts in M.D.C. Holdings (MDC) was bought, with a strike price of $35.00 / share, expiring in 149 day(s) (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.00 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the th percentile of all recent large trades made in MDC options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 630 funds or institutions reporting positions in M.D.C. Holdings. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 3.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDC is 0.16%, an increase of 0.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.70% to 72,654K shares. The put/call ratio of MDC is 6.51, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.04% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for M.D.C. Holdings is $36.21. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.04% from its latest reported closing price of $39.81.

The projected annual revenue for M.D.C. Holdings is $3,903MM, a decrease of 31.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.12.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 44K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Smithfield Trust holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Humankind Benefit Corp - Humankind US Stock ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 9.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDC by 11.31% over the last quarter.

DES - WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 284K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 330K shares, representing a decrease of 16.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDC by 12.89% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 83.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDC by 557.81% over the last quarter.

M.D.C. Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have built and financed the American Dream for more than 210,000 homebuyers since 1977. MDC's commitment to customer satisfaction, quality and value is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. MDC is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States. Its subsidiaries have homebuilding operations across the country, including the metropolitan areas of Denver, Colorado Springs, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Tucson, Riverside-San Bernardino, Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, Washington D.C., Baltimore, Orlando, Jacksonville, Seattleand Portland. MDC's subsidiaries also provide mortgage financing, insurance and title services, primarily for Richmond American homebuyers, through HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company, respectively. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'MDC.'

