Unusual Put Option Trade in LyondellBasell Industries NV - (LYB) Worth $2,557.50K

On May 2, 2023 at 14:58:39 ET an unusually large $2,557.50K block of Put contracts in LyondellBasell Industries NV - (LYB) was sold, with a strike price of $104.80 / share, expiring in 262 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.10 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in LYB options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1708 funds or institutions reporting positions in LyondellBasell Industries NV -. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 0.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LYB is 0.39%, an increase of 44.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.95% to 272,400K shares. The put/call ratio of LYB is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.28% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for LyondellBasell Industries NV - is $100.33. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 7.28% from its latest reported closing price of $93.52.

The projected annual revenue for LyondellBasell Industries NV - is $47,517MM, a decrease of 0.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $9.65.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Eagle Asset Management holds 57K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYB by 4.76% over the last quarter.

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP SSGA S&P 500 Index Fund Standard Class holds 71K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Advanced Series Trust - Ast Prudential Growth Allocation Portfolio holds 127K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 165K shares, representing a decrease of 29.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYB by 21.53% over the last quarter.

GSPKX - Goldman Sachs U.S. Equity Dividend and Premium Fund Institutional holds 81K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

First Republic Investment Management holds 502K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 511K shares, representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYB by 7.35% over the last quarter.

LyondellBasell Industries Background Information

LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) is one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world. Driven by its employees around the globe, LyondellBasell produces materials and products that are key to advancing solutions to modern challenges?like?enhancing food safety through lightweight and flexible packaging, protecting the purity of water supplies through stronger and more versatile pipes, improving the safety, comfort and fuel efficiency of many of the cars and trucks on the road, and ensuring the safe and effective functionality in electronics and appliances. LyondellBasell sells products into more than 100 countries and is the world's largest producer of polypropylene compounds and the largest licensor of polyolefin technologies.?In 2021, LyondellBasell was named to FORTUNE Magazine's list of the 'World's Most Admired Companies' for the fourth consecutive year.?

