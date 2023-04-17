Unusual Put Option Trade in LYFT (LYFT) Worth $192.60K

On April 17, 2023 at 09:46:26 ET an unusually large $192.60K block of Put contracts in LYFT (LYFT) was sold, with a strike price of $10.00 / share, expiring in 32 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.36 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.90th percentile of all recent large trades made in LYFT options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 798 funds or institutions reporting positions in LYFT. This is a decrease of 44 owner(s) or 5.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LYFT is 0.23%, an increase of 20.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.66% to 336,387K shares. The put/call ratio of LYFT is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.98% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for LYFT is $16.17. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 58.98% from its latest reported closing price of $10.17.

The projected annual revenue for LYFT is $4,935MM, an increase of 20.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.90.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rockefeller Capital Management holds 50K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares, representing an increase of 21.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYFT by 104,268.34% over the last quarter.

Swiss National Bank holds 748K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,324K shares, representing a decrease of 76.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYFT by 52.55% over the last quarter.

Monolith Advisors holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 145K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

IYC - iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF holds 46K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares, representing a decrease of 5.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYFT by 2.33% over the last quarter.

Lyft Background Information

Lyft was founded in 2012 and is one of the largest transportation networks in the United States and Canada. As the world shifts away from car ownership to transportation-as-a-service, Lyft is at the forefront of this massive societal change. Its transportation network brings together rideshare, bikes, scooters, car rentals and transit all in one app. The Company is singularly driven by its mission: to improve people's lives with the world's best transportation.

