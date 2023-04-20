Unusual Put Option Trade in Lyft Inc Cls A (LYFT) Worth $927.50K

On April 20, 2023 at 12:45:44 ET an unusually large $927.50K block of Put contracts in Lyft Inc Cls A (LYFT) was sold, with a strike price of $12.50 / share, expiring in 183 day(s) (on October 20, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 20.22 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in LYFT options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 794 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lyft Inc Cls A. This is a decrease of 52 owner(s) or 6.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LYFT is 0.23%, an increase of 22.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.49% to 336,418K shares. The put/call ratio of LYFT is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.43% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lyft Inc Cls A is $16.17. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 57.43% from its latest reported closing price of $10.27.

The projected annual revenue for Lyft Inc Cls A is $4,935MM, an increase of 20.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.90.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IWF - iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF holds 875K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 827K shares, representing an increase of 5.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYFT by 17.88% over the last quarter.

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP American Century Select Mid Cap Managed Volatility Fund Standard Class holds 29K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 2,219K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,258K shares, representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYFT by 86.09% over the last quarter.

ILCV - iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYFT by 8.01% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 25K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing a decrease of 14.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYFT by 61.39% over the last quarter.

Lyft Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lyft was founded in 2012 and is one of the largest transportation networks in the United States and Canada. As the world shifts away from car ownership to transportation-as-a-service, Lyft is at the forefront of this massive societal change. Its transportation network brings together rideshare, bikes, scooters, car rentals and transit all in one app. The Company is singularly driven by its mission: to improve people's lives with the world's best transportation.

