Unusual Put Option Trade in Luminar Technologies Inc - (LAZR) Worth $400.26K

On May 17, 2023 at 12:47:26 ET an unusually large $400.26K block of Put contracts in Luminar Technologies Inc - (LAZR) was bought, with a strike price of $12.50 / share, expiring in 247 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.63 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.99th percentile of all recent large trades made in LAZR options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 410 funds or institutions reporting positions in Luminar Technologies Inc -. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 3.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LAZR is 0.10%, a decrease of 6.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.98% to 155,924K shares. The put/call ratio of LAZR is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 109.06% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Luminar Technologies Inc - is 12.56. The forecasts range from a low of 4.54 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 109.06% from its latest reported closing price of 6.01.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Luminar Technologies Inc - is 119MM, an increase of 146.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.65.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

G2VP I Associates holds 10,599K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 7,745K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WSTRX - Ivy Science and Technology Fund Class R holds 7,069K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,402K shares, representing an increase of 23.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAZR by 0.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,970K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,213K shares, representing an increase of 10.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAZR by 29.60% over the last quarter.

Moore Capital Management holds 6,939K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,400K shares, representing an increase of 36.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAZR by 83.69% over the last quarter.

Luminar Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Luminar is an autonomous vehicle sensor and software company with the vision to make self-driving safe and ubiquitous by delivering the only lidar and perception platform that meets the industry's stringent performance, safety, and economic requirements. Luminar has rapidly gained 50 industry partners, including 7 of the top 10 global automotive OEMs, and has received minority investments from the world's largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, Daimler Truck AG and Volvo Cars, a global leader in automotive safety, to bring autonomous trucks and cars to highways, respectively. Founded in 2012, Luminar is a 350-person team with offices in Palo Alto, Orlando, Colorado Springs, Detroit, and Munich. In August 2020, Luminar announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to merge with Gores Metropoulos, Inc., a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of The Gores Group, LLC.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.