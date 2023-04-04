Unusual Put Option Trade in Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Worth $2,684.62K

On April 4, 2023 at 15:35:43 ET an unusually large $2,684.62K block of Put contracts in Lululemon Athletica (LULU) was bought, with a strike price of $280.00 / share, expiring in 654 days (on January 17, 2025). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.45 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in LULU options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.71% Upside

As of March 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lululemon Athletica is $381.04. The forecasts range from a low of $202.00 to a high of $493.50. The average price target represents an increase of 3.71% from its latest reported closing price of $367.40.

The projected annual revenue for Lululemon Athletica is $9,276MM, an increase of 14.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $11.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1855 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lululemon Athletica. This is an increase of 108 owner(s) or 6.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LULU is 0.40%, a decrease of 6.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.09% to 126,688K shares. The put/call ratio of LULU is 1.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 4,865K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,088K shares, representing a decrease of 4.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LULU by 23.79% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 4,327K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,888K shares, representing a decrease of 12.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LULU by 3.39% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,995K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,206K shares, representing a decrease of 5.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LULU by 6.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,718K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,471K shares, representing an increase of 6.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LULU by 13.37% over the last quarter.

Edgewood Management holds 2,572K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Lululemon Athletica Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

lululemon athletica inc.is a healthy lifestyle inspired athletic apparel company for yoga, running, training, and most other sweaty pursuits, creating transformational products and experiences which enable people to live a life they love. Setting the bar in technical fabrics and functional designs, lululemon works with yogis and athletes in local communities for continuous research and product feedback.

