Unusual Put Option Trade in Lucid Group (LCID) Worth $5,562.00K

On August 23, 2023 at 15:13:04 ET an unusually large $5,562.00K block of Put contracts in Lucid Group (LCID) was bought, with a strike price of $37.00 / share, expiring in 149 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 9.54 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in LCID options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 764 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lucid Group. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LCID is 0.13%, a decrease of 11.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 26.52% to 1,681,561K shares. The put/call ratio of LCID is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.79% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lucid Group is 8.36. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 37.79% from its latest reported closing price of 6.07.

The projected annual revenue for Lucid Group is 2,694MM, an increase of 257.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.20.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Public Investment Fund holds 1,374,700K shares representing 60.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,109,007K shares, representing an increase of 19.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LCID by 3.08% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 24,067K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,417K shares, representing an increase of 6.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LCID by 6.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,782K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,883K shares, representing an increase of 9.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LCID by 20.24% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 17,218K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,412K shares, representing an increase of 85.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LCID by 524.37% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,895K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,676K shares, representing an increase of 8.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LCID by 24.10% over the last quarter.

Lucid Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lucid seeks to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating the most captivating electric vehicles, centered around the human experience. The company's first car, Lucid Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design underpinned by race-proven technology. Featuring luxurious interior space in a mid-size exterior footprint, select models of Air are expected to be capable of a projected EPA estimated range of over 500 miles. Customer deliveries of Lucid Air are planned to begin this year.

