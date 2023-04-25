Unusual Put Option Trade in Lucid Group (LCID) Worth $1,136.00K

On April 25, 2023 at 14:40:16 ET an unusually large $1,136.00K block of Put contracts in Lucid Group (LCID) was bought, with a strike price of $4.00 / share, expiring in 633 day(s) (on January 17, 2025). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 7.39 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in LCID options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 758 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lucid Group. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 2.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LCID is 0.25%, an increase of 37.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.19% to 1,335,756K shares. The put/call ratio of LCID is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.55% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lucid Group is $11.38. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $17.22. The average price target represents an increase of 62.55% from its latest reported closing price of $7.00.

The projected annual revenue for Lucid Group is $2,694MM, an increase of 342.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.20.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

National Asset Management holds 44K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing an increase of 34.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LCID by 30.88% over the last quarter.

OTPIX - Nasdaq-100 Profund Investor Class holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 10.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LCID by 67.23% over the last quarter.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund holds 953K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LEOIX - Lazard Enhanced Opportunities Portfolio Institutional Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning -0K shares, representing an increase of 129.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LCID by 286.30% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 16K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 26.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LCID by 85.88% over the last quarter.

Lucid Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lucid seeks to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating the most captivating electric vehicles, centered around the human experience. The company's first car, Lucid Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design underpinned by race-proven technology. Featuring luxurious interior space in a mid-size exterior footprint, select models of Air are expected to be capable of a projected EPA estimated range of over 500 miles. Customer deliveries of Lucid Air are planned to begin this year.

