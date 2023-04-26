Unusual Put Option Trade in Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Worth $334.75K

On April 26, 2023 at 15:35:09 ET an unusually large $334.75K block of Put contracts in Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) was bought, with a strike price of $70.00 / share, expiring in 51 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.65 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.94th percentile of all recent large trades made in LYV options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1286 funds or institutions reporting positions in Live Nation Entertainment. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 1.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LYV is 0.22%, a decrease of 11.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.65% to 192,541K shares. The put/call ratio of LYV is 1.42, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.66% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Live Nation Entertainment is $98.05. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 47.66% from its latest reported closing price of $66.40.

The projected annual revenue for Live Nation Entertainment is $17,470MM, an increase of 4.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.28.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SPHB - Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF holds 53K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares, representing an increase of 6.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYV by 10.93% over the last quarter.

DFAC - Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 94K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 94K shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYV by 12.10% over the last quarter.

GSEQX - Goldman Sachs Multi-Manager Global Equity Fund Class R6 Shares holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 31.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYV by 4.92% over the last quarter.

State of Tennessee, Treasury Department holds 20K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing a decrease of 7.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYV by 18.18% over the last quarter.

California State Teachers Retirement System holds 283K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 275K shares, representing an increase of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYV by 12.41% over the last quarter.

Live Nation Entertainment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Live Nation Entertainment is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised ofglobal marketleaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship.

