Unusual Put Option Trade in Lightspeed Commerce Inc (LSPD) Worth $59.94K

On June 1, 2023 at 13:51:44 ET an unusually large $59.94K block of Put contracts in Lightspeed Commerce Inc (LSPD) was bought, with a strike price of $15.00 / share, expiring in 15 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.31 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in LSPD options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 195 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. This is a decrease of 47 owner(s) or 19.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LSPD is 0.16%, a decrease of 4.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.28% to 87,237K shares. The put/call ratio of LSPD is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.01% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lightspeed Commerce Inc is 17.55. The forecasts range from a low of 12.09 to a high of $32.44. The average price target represents an increase of 30.01% from its latest reported closing price of 13.50.

The projected annual revenue for Lightspeed Commerce Inc is 949MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.00.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 24,286K shares representing 16.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FIL holds 15,588K shares representing 10.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,852K shares, representing a decrease of 8.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSPD by 46.64% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 4,314K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,255K shares, representing an increase of 24.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSPD by 31.17% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 4,159K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,013K shares, representing a decrease of 20.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSPD by 17.42% over the last quarter.

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 2,680K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,028K shares, representing an increase of 24.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSPD by 32.75% over the last quarter.

Lightspeed Commerce Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is a leading provider of software, solutions and support systems to the small and medium size retailers and restaurateurs that are at the heart of its communities. The Company's mission is to empower these businesses, helping them engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments and generate growth. The Company may be a leader in its industry, but it is just getting started. Lightspeed POS Inc. will continue to transform global commerce through its technology, igniting the ambitions of its customers through constant innovation in a rapidly-changing global economy.

