Unusual Put Option Trade in Lightspeed Commerce Inc (LSPD) Worth $42.00K

On April 25, 2023 at 10:41:32 ET an unusually large $42.00K block of Put contracts in Lightspeed Commerce Inc (LSPD) was sold, with a strike price of $10.00 / share, expiring in 52 day(s) (on June 16, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 235 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 8.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LSPD is 0.13%, a decrease of 20.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.81% to 91,277K shares. The put/call ratio of LSPD is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.12% Upside

As of April 25, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lightspeed Commerce Inc is $17.30. The forecasts range from a low of $11.91 to a high of $31.97. The average price target represents an increase of 28.12% from its latest reported closing price of $13.50.

The projected annual revenue for Lightspeed Commerce Inc is $949MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.00.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing a decrease of 28.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSPD by 99.97% over the last quarter.

Lapides Asset Management holds 256K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 111.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSPD by 3.47% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 305K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 533K shares, representing a decrease of 74.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSPD by 54.88% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - Multimanager Technology Portfolio Class IA holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 3.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSPD by 20.60% over the last quarter.

Lightspeed Commerce Background Information

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is a leading provider of software, solutions and support systems to the small and medium size retailers and restaurateurs that are at the heart of its communities. The Company's mission is to empower these businesses, helping them engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments and generate growth. The Company may be a leader in its industry, but it is just getting started. Lightspeed POS Inc. will continue to transform global commerce through its technology, igniting the ambitions of its customers through constant innovation in a rapidly-changing global economy.

