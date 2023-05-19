Unusual Put Option Trade in Liberty Media (Tracking Stock - SiriusXM) Series A (LSXMA) Worth $90.00K

On May 19, 2023 at 14:59:55 ET an unusually large $90.00K block of Put contracts in Liberty Media (Tracking Stock - SiriusXM) Series A (LSXMA) was bought, with a strike price of $25.00 / share, expiring in 154 day(s) (on October 20, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.41 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in LSXMA options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 594 funds or institutions reporting positions in Liberty Media (Tracking Stock - SiriusXM) Series A. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 3.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LSXMA is 0.16%, a decrease of 8.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.40% to 96,478K shares. The put/call ratio of LSXMA is 1.49, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.38% Downside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Liberty Media (Tracking Stock - SiriusXM) Series A is 28.01. The forecasts range from a low of 15.68 to a high of $37.13. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.38% from its latest reported closing price of 28.69.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Liberty Media (Tracking Stock - SiriusXM) Series A is 3,020MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.73.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 20,208K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Baupost Group holds 8,178K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,678K shares, representing an increase of 6.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSXMA by 20.20% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 3,368K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,287K shares, representing a decrease of 27.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSXMA by 57.17% over the last quarter.

Sculptor Capital holds 3,231K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,373K shares, representing an increase of 26.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSXMA by 19.21% over the last quarter.

Aristeia Capital holds 2,747K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,607K shares, representing an increase of 5.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSXMA by 12.45% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.