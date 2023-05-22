Unusual Put Option Trade in Leslies (LESL) Worth $93.02K

On May 22, 2023 at 14:19:51 ET an unusually large $93.02K block of Put contracts in Leslies (LESL) was bought, with a strike price of $10.00 / share, expiring in 25 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 8.66 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in LESL options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 575 funds or institutions reporting positions in Leslies. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LESL is 0.24%, a decrease of 8.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.05% to 260,148K shares. The put/call ratio of LESL is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.07% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Leslies is 14.45. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 43.07% from its latest reported closing price of 10.10.

The projected annual revenue for Leslies is 1,649MM, an increase of 5.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.86.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Champlain Investment Partners holds 15,574K shares representing 8.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,758K shares, representing an increase of 5.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LESL by 93,314.53% over the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 11,847K shares representing 6.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,804K shares, representing an increase of 84.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LESL by 449.27% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 11,584K shares representing 6.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,279K shares, representing an increase of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LESL by 39.34% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 10,986K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,854K shares, representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LESL by 23.57% over the last quarter.

Clarkston Capital Partners holds 6,719K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,471K shares, representing an increase of 3.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LESL by 7.52% over the last quarter.

Leslies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1963, Leslie’s is the largest direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional, and commercial consumers. Leslie’s markets its products through more than 900 physical locations and multiple digital platforms. The company employs more than 5,000 associates, pool and spa care experts, and certified technicians who are passionate about empowering consumers with the knowledge, products, and solutions necessary to confidently maintain and enjoy their pools and spas.

