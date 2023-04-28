Unusual Put Option Trade in Leslie's (LESL) Worth $14.56K

On April 28, 2023 at 15:14:39 ET an unusually large $14.56K block of Put contracts in Leslie's (LESL) was sold, with a strike price of $10.00 / share, expiring in 21 day(s) (on May 19, 2023).

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 591 funds or institutions reporting positions in Leslie's. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 5.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LESL is 0.31%, an increase of 28.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.85% to 266,091K shares. The put/call ratio of LESL is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.63% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Leslie's is $17.04. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 60.63% from its latest reported closing price of $10.61.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Leslie's is $1,649MM, an increase of 4.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.86.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Simplex Trading holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 44.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LESL by 132,837.38% over the last quarter.

SMMD - iShares Russell 2500 ETF holds 16K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 13.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LESL by 22.48% over the last quarter.

Caxton Associates holds 58K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

Credit Suisse holds 673K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 625K shares, representing an increase of 7.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LESL by 82.14% over the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 105K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Leslies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1963, Leslie’s is the largest direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional, and commercial consumers. Leslie’s markets its products through more than 900 physical locations and multiple digital platforms. The company employs more than 5,000 associates, pool and spa care experts, and certified technicians who are passionate about empowering consumers with the knowledge, products, and solutions necessary to confidently maintain and enjoy their pools and spas.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.