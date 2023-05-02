Unusual Put Option Trade in LendingClub (LC) Worth $159.05K

On May 2, 2023 at 10:18:12 ET an unusually large $159.05K block of Put contracts in LendingClub (LC) was bought, with a strike price of $5.00 / share, expiring in 262 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.36 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in LC options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 433 funds or institutions reporting positions in LendingClub. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LC is 0.18%, a decrease of 12.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.10% to 96,775K shares. The put/call ratio of LC is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 65.00% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for LendingClub is $12.09. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 65.00% from its latest reported closing price of $7.33.

The projected annual revenue for LendingClub is $1,323MM, an increase of 4.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.47.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PEXMX - T. Rowe Price Extended Equity Market Index Fund holds 15K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Walleye Trading holds 47K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

AFDDX - Yorktown Capital Income Fund Class L Shares holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 16.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LC by 37.26% over the last quarter.

UAPIX - Ultrasmall-cap Profund Investor Class holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LC by 27.41% over the last quarter.

NATIONWIDE VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - NVIT Multi-Manager Small Company Fund Class I holds 137K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 114K shares, representing an increase of 16.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LC by 54.99% over the last quarter.

LendingClub Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LendingClub Corporation is the parent company of LendingClub Bank, National Association, Member FDIC. It is the first digital marketplace bank in the US. Members can gain access to a broad range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform, designed to help them pay less when borrowing and earn more when saving. Since 2007, more than 3 million members have joined the Club to help reach their financial goals.

