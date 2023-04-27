Unusual Put Option Trade in Lazard - (LAZ) Worth $140.58K

On April 27, 2023 at 15:58:39 ET an unusually large $140.58K block of Put contracts in Lazard - (LAZ) was bought, with a strike price of $32.00 / share, expiring in 50 day(s) (on June 16, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 483 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lazard -. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LAZ is 0.24%, a decrease of 3.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.16% to 76,438K shares. The put/call ratio of LAZ is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.38% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lazard - is $38.03. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 17.38% from its latest reported closing price of $32.40.

The projected annual revenue for Lazard - is $2,632MM, a decrease of 5.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.37.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 80K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 68K shares, representing an increase of 14.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAZ by 24.37% over the last quarter.

Foundry Partners holds 156K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 139K shares, representing an increase of 10.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAZ by 99.89% over the last quarter.

FSOAX - Fidelity Advisor Value Strategies holds 348K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCEQRX - Equity Index Account Class R1 holds 56K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 134K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 138K shares, representing a decrease of 2.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAZ by 2.63% over the last quarter.

Lazard - Declares $0.50 Dividend

On February 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 13, 2023 received the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share.

At the current share price of $32.40 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.17%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.72%, the lowest has been 3.55%, and the highest has been 9.04%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.16 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.39 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.49. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.06%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Lazard Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lazard, one of the world's preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, operates from more than 40 cities and 25 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Central and South America. With origins dating to 1848, the firm provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring and capital structure, capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals.

