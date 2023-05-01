Unusual Put Option Trade in Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Worth $223.29K

On May 1, 2023 at 15:25:30 ET an unusually large $223.29K block of Put contracts in Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) was bought, with a strike price of $80.00 / share, expiring in 18 day(s) (on May 19, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 907 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lantheus Holdings. This is an increase of 76 owner(s) or 9.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LNTH is 0.30%, a decrease of 26.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.99% to 81,981K shares. The put/call ratio of LNTH is 1.28, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.50% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lantheus Holdings is $113.22. The forecasts range from a low of $95.95 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 32.50% from its latest reported closing price of $85.45.

The projected annual revenue for Lantheus Holdings is $1,049MM, an increase of 12.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.10.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNTH by 151,889.06% over the last quarter.

IJS - iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF holds 395K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 525K shares, representing a decrease of 32.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNTH by 13.19% over the last quarter.

Reinhart Partners holds 705K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 576K shares, representing an increase of 18.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNTH by 197,897.56% over the last quarter.

THRIVENT SERIES FUND INC - Thrivent All Cap Portfolio holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 12.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNTH by 39.96% over the last quarter.

Axiom International Investors holds 51K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 154K shares, representing a decrease of 202.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNTH by 77.55% over the last quarter.

Lantheus Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc., Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and EXINI Diagnostics AB and an established leader and fully integrated provider of innovative imaging diagnostics, targeted therapeutics and artificial intelligence solutions to Find, Fight and Follow™ serious medical conditions. Lantheus provides a broad portfolio of products, including the echocardiography agent DEFINITY® Vial for (Perflutren Lipid Microsphere) Injectable Suspension; TechneLite® (Technetium Tc99m Generator), a technetium-based generator that provides the essential medical isotope used in nuclear medicine procedures; AZEDRA® for the treatment of certain rare neuroendocrine tumors; and RELISTOR® for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation, which is partnered with Bausch Health Companies, Inc. The Company is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts with offices in New York, New Jersey, Canada and Sweden.

