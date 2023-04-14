Unusual Put Option Trade in Kroger (KR) Worth $112.40K

On April 14, 2023 at 13:54:01 ET an unusually large $112.40K block of Put contracts in Kroger (KR) was bought, with a strike price of $48.00 / share, expiring in 0 day(s) (on April 14, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.75 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.67th percentile of all recent large trades made in KR options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1927 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kroger. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 0.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KR is 0.31%, a decrease of 1.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.62% to 604,499K shares. The put/call ratio of KR is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.07% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kroger is $53.20. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 13.07% from its latest reported closing price of $47.05.

The projected annual revenue for Kroger is $156,318MM, an increase of 5.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.35.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Buckingham Strategic Wealth holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 15.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KR by 21.46% over the last quarter.

HCSRX - The Catholic SRI Growth Portfolio HC Strategic Shares holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 6.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KR by 7.62% over the last quarter.

Desjardins Global Asset Management holds 17K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing a decrease of 41.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KR by 99.91% over the last quarter.

LGDAX - QS Global Dividend Fund holds 36K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BRBPX - Managed Volatility Fund Class N holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kroger Declares $0.26 Dividend

On March 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share ($1.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

At the current share price of $47.05 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.21%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.10%, the lowest has been 1.38%, and the highest has been 3.07%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.28 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.41 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.62%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Kroger Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Kroger Co. is Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to its Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. it is, across its family of companies, nearly half a million associates who serve over 60 million customers through a seamless shopping experience under a variety of banner names. It is committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025.

