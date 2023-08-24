Unusual Put Option Trade in KraneShares ICAV - KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (KRBN) Worth $1,135.17K

On August 23, 2023 at 15:39:04 ET an unusually large $1,135.17K block of Put contracts in KraneShares ICAV - KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (KRBN) was sold, with a strike price of $48.00 / share, expiring in 149 day(s) (on January 19, 2024).

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 106 funds or institutions reporting positions in KraneShares ICAV - KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 11.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRBN is 0.23%, a decrease of 14.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.23% to 3,102K shares. The put/call ratio of KRBN is 2.31, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jane Street Group holds 440K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 248K shares, representing an increase of 43.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRBN by 66.52% over the last quarter.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund holds 336K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Spinnaker Trust holds 247K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 241K shares, representing an increase of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRBN by 6.04% over the last quarter.

Palo Alto Wealth Advisors holds 153K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 153K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRBN by 4.69% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 147K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 98.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRBN by 1,279.52% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.