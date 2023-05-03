Unusual Put Option Trade in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) Worth $1,170.00K

On May 3, 2023 at 12:14:06 ET an unusually large $1,170.00K block of Put contracts in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) was bought, with a strike price of $25.00 / share, expiring in 261 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 4.35 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in KWEB options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 323 funds or institutions reporting positions in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 9.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KWEB is 0.93%, an increase of 19.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.22% to 125,929K shares. The put/call ratio of KWEB is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock Strategic Global Bond Fund, Inc. - BlackRock Strategic Global Bond Fund, Inc. Investor A holds 7K shares.

Two Sigma Investments holds 1,100K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 380K shares, representing an increase of 65.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KWEB by 227.79% over the last quarter.

Stifel Financial holds 121K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 126K shares, representing a decrease of 4.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KWEB by 99.97% over the last quarter.

Carr Financial Group holds 40K shares.

TrinityPoint Wealth holds 47K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

