Unusual Put Option Trade in Kohl's (KSS) Worth $253.53K

On May 10, 2023 at 13:46:11 ET an unusually large $253.53K block of Put contracts in Kohl's (KSS) was sold, with a strike price of $12.50 / share, expiring in 618 day(s) (on January 17, 2025). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.11 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 88.92th percentile of all recent large trades made in KSS options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 774 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kohl's. This is a decrease of 53 owner(s) or 6.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KSS is 0.28%, an increase of 0.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.46% to 119,618K shares. The put/call ratio of KSS is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.34% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kohl's is 27.71. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 38.34% from its latest reported closing price of 20.03.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Kohl's is 17,778MM, a decrease of 1.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.42.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,013K shares representing 8.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,236K shares, representing an increase of 19.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KSS by 22.79% over the last quarter.

Macellum Advisors holds 5,462K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,811K shares, representing a decrease of 6.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KSS by 0.54% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 4,308K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,306K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KSS by 5.14% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 3,753K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,587K shares, representing an increase of 4.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KSS by 0.33% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,602K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,752K shares, representing a decrease of 4.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KSS by 15.88% over the last quarter.

Kohl`s Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kohl's Corporation is a leading omnichannel retailer with more than 1,100 stores in 49 states. With a commitment to inspiring and empowering families to lead fulfilled lives, Kohl's offers amazing national and exclusive brands, incredible savings and an easy shopping experience in its stores, online at Kohls.com and on Kohl's mobile app. Since its founding, Kohl's has given more than $700 million to support communities nationwide, with a focus on family health and wellness.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.