Unusual Put Option Trade in Kinross Gold (KGC) Worth $100.00K

On April 21, 2023 at 09:58:19 ET an unusually large $100.00K block of Put contracts in Kinross Gold (KGC) was sold, with a strike price of $5.00 / share, expiring in 28 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.27 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 88.91th percentile of all recent large trades made in KGC options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 492 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kinross Gold. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KGC is 0.25%, a decrease of 12.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.37% to 886,847K shares. The put/call ratio of KGC is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.38% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kinross Gold is $5.91. The forecasts range from a low of $3.55 to a high of $7.82. The average price target represents an increase of 16.38% from its latest reported closing price of $5.08.

The projected annual revenue for Kinross Gold is $3,699MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.27.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BGLSX - Boston Partners Global Long holds 404K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 320K shares, representing an increase of 20.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KGC by 30.45% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 4,646K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,015K shares, representing a decrease of 94.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KGC by 99.95% over the last quarter.

Allianz Asset Management holds 3,116K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,402K shares, representing a decrease of 9.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KGC by 99.95% over the last quarter.

Impact Shares Trust I - Impact Shares Sustainable Development Goals Global Equity ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 8.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KGC by 0.73% over the last quarter.

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank, Frankfurt am Main holds 29K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 82.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KGC by 464.90% over the last quarter.

Kinross Gold Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kinross is a Canadian-based senior gold mining company with mines and projects in the United States, Brazil, Russia, Mauritania, Chile and Ghana. Its focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of operational excellence, balance sheet strength, disciplined growth and responsible mining.

