Unusual Put Option Trade in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd - ADR (KC) Worth $30.53K

On May 5, 2023 at 09:36:05 ET an unusually large $30.53K block of Put contracts in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd - ADR (KC) was sold, with a strike price of $5.00 / share, expiring in 42 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.00 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in KC options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 130 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd - ADR. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 3.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KC is 0.11%, a decrease of 85.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.65% to 48,542K shares. The put/call ratio of KC is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.27% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd - ADR is 7.44. The forecasts range from a low of 1.90 to a high of $14.18. The average price target represents an increase of 42.27% from its latest reported closing price of 5.23.

The projected annual revenue for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd - ADR is 9,129MM, an increase of 11.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -6.30.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 10,932K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

KWEB - KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds 4,238K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,009K shares, representing a decrease of 18.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KC by 39.78% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 3,399K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,268K shares, representing an increase of 3.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KC by 86.93% over the last quarter.

Alpha Square Group S holds 3,270K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,040K shares, representing an increase of 7.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KC by 99.25% over the last quarter.

MEMAX - MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund A holds 2,936K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,985K shares, representing a decrease of 1.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KC by 23.90% over the last quarter.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is a leading independent cloud service provider in China. Kingsoft Cloud has built a comprehensive and reliable cloud platform consisting of extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge cloud products and well-architected industry-specific solutions across public cloud, enterprise cloud and Aoi cloud services.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

