Unusual Put Option Trade in Keycorp (KEY) Worth $153.60K

On May 4, 2023 at 12:52:52 ET an unusually large $153.60K block of Put contracts in Keycorp (KEY) was sold, with a strike price of $8.00 / share, expiring in 43 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.89 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 97.87th percentile of all recent large trades made in KEY options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1538 funds or institutions reporting positions in Keycorp. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 0.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KEY is 0.22%, an increase of 9.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.53% to 905,262K shares. The put/call ratio of KEY is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 72.61% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Keycorp is 16.45. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 72.61% from its latest reported closing price of 9.53.

The projected annual revenue for Keycorp is 7,951MM, an increase of 18.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.32.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 51,176K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,191K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEY by 0.04% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 32,534K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,450K shares, representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEY by 0.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,383K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,821K shares, representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEY by 2.45% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,694K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,504K shares, representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEY by 0.76% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,568K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,144K shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEY by 2.19% over the last quarter.

Keycorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

KeyCorp's roots trace back 190 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $170.3 billion at December 31, 2020. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of more than 1,000 branches and approximately 1,400 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name.

